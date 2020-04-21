28 federally protected migratory birds killed near Lake Texoma

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Oklahoma game wardens have been investigating the illegal killing of 28 federally protected migratory birds in southern Oklahoma.

The birds were found on US Army Corps of Engineers property on Lake Texoma which sparked the investigation.

During the investigation, game wardens found multiple broken eggs, as well as empty nests in the tops of the nesting trees, and wardens recovered over 100 shotgun hulls beneath the trees.

“What makes this case particularly upsetting is that all these birds were shot from their roosts,” said Oklahoma Game Wardens on Facebook. “These roosts are where the birds nest and rear their young this time of year.”

Investigators interviewed the violators, and say they could face state charges totaling $7,920 or federal charges totaling $15,000 each and loss of hunting license for this act.