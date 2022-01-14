29 people facing over 200 federal charges in multi-state theft ring

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Tulsa say more than two dozen people are facing hundreds of federal charges related to a multi-state theft ring.

On Thursday, authorities with the Tulsa Police Department announced that 29 people are facing 215 federal charges involving a multi-year and multi-state retail theft ring.

Investigators say the crimes date back to 2016.

Officers allege that Linda Been would pay other people to steal medications and other items from local stores. She would then resell the items online.

Court documents obtained by KJRH say the group would steal from stores in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, and Colorado.

In all, the group allegedly stole more than $10 million in products and received $4.5 million by selling the items.

The group faces charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit a felony, larceny from a retailer, receiving stolen property, violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, unlawful proceeds, and concealing a crime.