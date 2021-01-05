29-year-old Logan County man in custody accused of murdering his brother-in-law

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, an accused murderer decided to turn himself in Monday afternoon after shooting and killing his brother-in-law at a family gathering.

29-year-old Cody Scruggs sits in the Logan County Jail set to face a first-degree murder charge. The LCSO tells KFOR Scruggs killed Michael Cole around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

“Oh my god!” the 911 caller said. “Please! He was shot and he’s laying in the middle of the yard. Get the ambulance here!”

According to the victim’s family, Scruggs showed up to a holiday gathering at a home near Coltrane and W. Simmons Road in Logan County.

“We were all telling each other bye, and he pulled out a gun and he started shooting at him,” the 911 caller said. “I know he has a gun and ran off. He is somewhere in the neighborhood.”

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Scruggs shot Cole several times in the chest before he hopped in his truck and took off.

Scruggs lives in the neighborhood. However, when deputies arrived, his home was empty.

“I think he’s also on the way to my grandmother’s house,” the 911 caller said. “I think she’s next. I don’t know why he would do this.”

Logan County launched a manhunt Sunday night and into Monday morning. OKC Police and the Guthrie Swat Team helped search neighbor’s backyards.

“We didn’t know what was going on because it was too dark and we couldn’t see nobody” neighbor Jose Acosta said.

18 hours after the murder, Sheriff Damon Devereaux says he received a call from a family member of Cody’s claiming he was ready to turn himself in.

“The family said I would like for you and you alone to come pick him up,” Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux said.

Scruggs has a criminal past, including drug charges, burglary, and animal cruelty. Sheriff Devereaux admits he’s a close friend of Cody’s family. However, he’s still confused why he snapped.

“Everyone is just breathing a sigh of relief that Cody is safe and in custody,” Sheriff Devereaux said.

LSCO says they’re still trying to find a motive and the murder weapon.