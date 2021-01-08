29-year-old Oklahoma woman, unborn child killed in crash

CHECOTAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a car accident in Muskogee County.
Around 6 a.m. on Jan. 8, troopers were called to an accident along Old Taft Rd. at Hwy 64 in Muskogee County.
Investigators say a 2020 Kia Rio failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a 2013 Chevy Sonic.
Authorities say a passenger in the Sonic, 29-year-old Shelby Deluce, was pronounced dead at the scene from serious injuries.
According to the trooper’s report, Deluce’s unborn child was also killed in the crash.
At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.
