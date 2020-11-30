296 children, 73 seniors still need to be adopted from Angel Tree

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been a tough year for many families, but the Salvation Army is working to make sure that children have a gift this Christmas.

The Salvation Army says it needs the community’s help to make sure that no child or senior is forgotten this Christmas.

As of Monday, 73 seniors and 296 children have not been adopted off of the tree at Quail Springs Mall.

“We are extremely thankful to everyone who has helped rescue Christmas for many in our community,” said Major Susan Ellis, area commander of The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma. “This is the last big shopping weekend before our December 9th deadline. We would ask that individuals please visit the Angel Tree at Quail Springs Mall and adopt an Angel or two to help make Christmas brighter for a child or senior here in Central Oklahoma.”

Individuals are encouraged to stop by the Angel Tree at Quail Springs Mall before Dec. 9 and adopt an angel from the tree.

The families will begin receiving their gifts the week of Dec. 14.

