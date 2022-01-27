OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say three suspects have been taken into custody following a string of catalytic converter thefts.

Oklahoma City police officers responded to a call of possible automobile burglaries in the 4000 block of N.W. 122nd St.

Witnesses reported that the suspects were fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Officers were able to stop a vehicle and soon made a shocking discovery.

Investigators found tools and 12 catalytic converters inside the car’s trunk.

The three suspects, who were from Houston, were all taken into custody.

To prevent being targeted for this kind of theft, authorities suggest etching your VIN number on the catalytic converter, parking in a well-lit and busy area, and also install an anti-theft device on the converter.