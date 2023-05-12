CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say three people have been arrested after packages were thrown over a fence at an Oklahoma facility.

On Thursday morning, dispatchers with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center about individuals throwing things over the perimeter fence.

A short time later, a deputy spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s SUV near Hwy 39 and 132nd St.

During the traffic stop, investigators say they found a white laundry bag with marijuana and other paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested Chanse Burge, Andrew Beckton, and Sarah Aulner and booked them into the Cleveland County Detention Center.

Authorities say they learned all three suspects were also wanted for a similar instance at an Oklahoma Department of Corrections facility.