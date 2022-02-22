STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say three people have been taken into custody after officers saved the life of a man.

Around 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 19, officers with the Stillwater Police Department were called to a home in the 400 block of S. Benjamin to help paramedics.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Skout Showecker unresponsive in a bedroom.

Investigators believed that Showecker had overdosed on heroin, so they gave him Narcan. Immediately, Showecker became responsive.

While at the scene, officers spotted several items of drug paraphernalia associated with heroin around Showecker.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found 32 grams of heroin, 1.8 grams of methamphetamines, stolen property, and a 380 pistol inside the house.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested three people.

Skout Showecker Credit: Stillwater Police Department.

Showecker was arrested on complaints of possession of paraphernalia and trafficking controlled dangerous substance.

Eric Marshall Credit: Stillwater Police Department

Eric Marshall was arrested on complaints of aggravated trafficking controlled dangerous substances, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Estela Zavala Credit: Stillwater Police Department

Estela Zavala was arrested on complaints of possession of paraphernalia, aggravated trafficking of controlled dangerous substances, knowingly concealing stolen property, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.