NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Noble County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says 3 people have been arrested after a woman was found dead at a Billings home Monday.

According to Sheriff Matt McGuire, authorities were called to a neighborhood on S. Broadway in Billings just after noon Jan. 30, where they found 52-year-old Stacy Walton deceased.

The investigation began and it was then determined Walton was murdered.

“Investigators conducted multiple interviews day and night for several days,” said McGuire.

Since then, 19-year-old Jess Bishop Jr., 31-year-old Emery Blanton/Wood and 38-year-old Hollie Parker/Bishop have been arrested in connection to Walton’s death.

Jess Bishop and Emery Wood are currently being held in the Carter County Jail on First Degree Murder complaints.

Jess Bishop Jr. Emery Wood Images courtesy Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

Hollie Parker is in the Noble County Jail on a First Degree Murder complaint as well.

Hollie Parker. Image courtesy Noble County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information on this case, call the Noble County Sheriff’s Office at 580-336-3517.