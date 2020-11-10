3 arrested in connection to 2018 murder

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say three people have been arrested in connection to the murder of a man in 2018.

In August of 2018, officers with the Choctaw Police Department were called to check the welfare of a person lying on the side of the road in the 14200 block of N.E. 36th St.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of 35-year-old Eric Trammel. It appeared as though Trammel had been shot multiple times.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were able to obtain surveillance video from the area and realized that he met with four men about 30 minutes before his murder.

On Monday, authorities arrested 19-year-old Christopher Dawson, 20-year-old Jaylen Williamson, and a 16-year-old juvenile. A fourth suspect, 20-year-old Jaylen Brown, is already in jail for a different murder.

It is expected that all four will be charged with first-degree murder.

