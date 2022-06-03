POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Pottawatomie County authorities have three people in custody, and methamphetamine, lots of cash and a gun in evidence after pulling over a vehicle.

John Douglas Stein, 39, Kaylee Gill, 31, and Stormy Michelle Muns, 21, were all arrested and booked into the Pottawatomie County Detention Center, according to Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office officials.

A law enforcement official was conducting an emphasis patrol on Lake Road, between Coker and Bethel Road, in response to several complaints about speeders, suspicious activity and reckless drivers in this area.

He stopped a vehicle for speeding and called for a K9.

The K9, Onyx, performed a “free air sniff” on the vehicle and detected an odor of narcotics.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a gun, methamphetamine, marijuana and scales.

Kaylee Gill

John Stein

Stormy Muns

Stein, a passenger and convicted felon, had a gun in his possession, according to officials.

Methamphetamine was found on Gill, and deputies later learned at the Pottawatomie County Jail that she was concealing more meth.

“Stein and Gill were asked ahead of time, before being transported to the Jail, that if they had anything else that was illegal on them to tell Deputies before being booked into the Jail,” officials said. “Gill did not take this advice and entered the Safety Center with more Methamphetamine.”

Stein also had narcotics, which he tried to hide in the back of a Shawnee Police Department vehicle. He also destroyed methamphetamine that he dropped in the floor of the vehicle. He had 21 grams of meth, a baggie of marijuana and a scale, according to officials.

Gill was booked into the jail on suspicion of possession of CDS with intent to distribute and introducing contraband into a penal institution. She is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Stein was booked in on suspicion of trafficking, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and destruction of evidence. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Money was seized from both Gill and Stein.

Muns, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested on Oklahoma County warrants and cited for speeding. An arrest warrant request for Muns will be submitted after authorities contact an alleged victim of Muns’.