3 arrested, including daughter of victims, in Choctaw Co. double homicide investigation

FORT TOWSON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says an 18-year-old and two minors, including the daughter of the victims, have been arrested in connection to a double homicide in Choctaw County.

The investigation began on December 23 just after 9 a.m. when Choctaw County dispatch received a report of an overturned vehicle.



After arriving on the scene, it was discovered that the vehicle was unoccupied, but while at the accident scene, officers saw smoke coming from a neighboring house.

When officers attempted to make contact with the homeowner, they found Curtis Lee Martin deceased in the residence. Based upon evidence found at the home, it was determined that Martin had been murdered.

At that point, the Choctaw County Sheriff requested OSBI investigative assistance.



Agents arrived and discovered Martin’s wife, 47-year-old Sherrie Pyron, and their 17-year-old daughter were missing.

Agents began their investigation and based upon the evidence, found that Martin and Pyron were murdered by 18-year-old Chad Jon’ Dale Voyles, a 15-year-old male and their 17-year-old daughter.



Agents arrested Voyles at a residence near Highway 147 in Choctaw County. After a short foot pursuit in a wooded area near Hwy 147 several miles southwest of the crime scene, the two juveniles were taken into custody.



Pyron was eventually located in a clandestine grave on the Martin property.



Voyles was booked into the Choctaw County Jail on two counts of Murder in the First Degree. The juveniles were transferred to Juvenile Detention Facilities.