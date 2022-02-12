OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three pet cats died in a house fire in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of SW 40th Street at around 3 p.m.

The residents of the home escaped the blaze, but wanted to go back inside the burning home to save their cats.

The scene of an Oklahoma City house fire where three pet cats died.

However, the 911 dispatcher they were on the phone with advised them to not go back inside.

No one was injured, according to an Oklahoma City Fire Department official.

The house did not have a smoke detector, the official said.

The official urges community members to ensure that their home is equipped with a working smoke detector.