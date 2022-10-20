LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a tragic accident that claimed the lives of three children.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, emergency crews were called to an accident on U.S. Hwy 259 near the town of Muse in LeFlore County.

According to the accident report, a 2017 Volvo Truck crashed on the highway.

In addition to the driver, the truck was also carrying a Georgia woman and three young children.

Sadly, a 9-year-old boy, an 8-year-old boy, and a 6-year-old boy were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the truck and the woman were rushed to an Arkansas hospital.

At this point, the cause of the crash and what happened is still under investigation.