3 dead, 1 injured in Bethany early morning shooting

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) - Three people are dead, and another is injured after an early morning shooting in Bethany.

It happened at an OnCue near NW 39th and Rockwell.

“The calling party advised that there was a subject in his store that had just been shot,” said Dep. Chief John Reid, with the Bethany Police Department.

Scary moments for employees of the OnCue.

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, a man who'd been shot ran inside the store asking the clerk for help.

Employees immediately called police.

“This happened right here by the edge of the street so the employees of the OnCue know very little,” said Reid.

Three more people, two women and another man, had also been shot.

Those three died in the parking lot.

Police tell News 4 no one else was ever in danger.

The situation only involved the people in the parking lot, so they are not searching for any suspects.

“This is obviously a fresh investigation we are not concerned that anyone is outstanding we believe that all parties are here at the scene,” said Reid.

Hazmat crews were on the scene later to clean up what appeared to be broken glass.

Authorities identified the female victims as 32-year-old Shamara Myers and 48-year-old Limbusha Fields.

Officials believe that 32-year-old Aymondray Myers, Sr. shot and killed his wife, Shamara, and her mother, Limbusha. He also shot Shamara's friend, 39-year-old Victor Gilliam, before turning the gun on himself.

Gilliam suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital.