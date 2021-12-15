3 female plaintiffs file lawsuit against Oklahoma County district attorney candidate over alleged sex assault by relative; campaign calls it political attack w/out merit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three female plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in Oklahoma County District Court against an Oklahoma County assistant district attorney who is currently a district attorney candidate, his wife and a relative over alleged sexual assaults allegedly committed by the relative.

Assistant District Attorney Gayland Gieger, his relative and his wife Shannon Gieger are listed as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Gieger’s relative is accused in the lawsuit of sexually abusing, assaulting, battering, grooming, harassing and inappropriately touching the plaintiffs when they ranged in age from preteen to teenager.

Evan Handy, Gieger’s campaign manager, issued the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

“The allegation in this lawsuit was found to be entirely without merit by three independent law enforcement agencies. This is a political attack by Gieger’s opponents who can’t compete with his two decade record of fighting for sexual abuse victims. This lawsuit was filed by a disgraced politician who himself was criminally charged with maiming a woman, and is further evidence of the political motive in this lawsuit.” EVAN HANDY, CAMPAIGN MANAGER

The lawsuit claims Gayland Gieger’s relative sexually harassed, assaulted, battered and inappropriately touched the first plaintiff in August 2015, the second plaintiff in November 2016 and the third plaintiff in August 2018.

“Other victims exist to further demonstrate pattern, grooming, style and sexual battery,” the lawsuit states.

The alleged inappropriate conduct against one plaintiff allegedly occurred when the accused was under the supervision of Gayland Gieger and a family member named Shawn Gieger. Another alleged incident allegedly occurred while he was under the supervision of Gayland and Shannon Gieger.

The lawsuit states that each plaintiff is seeking punitive damages in excess of $75,000 and for the defendant to register as a sex offender.

Gayland Gieger, right, Oklahoma County assistant district attorney, listens during the sentencing hearing of Daniel Holtzclaw, center, in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016. At left is defense attorney Robert Gray. Holtzclaw, a former Oklahoma City police officer, was convicted of raping and sexually victimizing several women on his beat, was sentenced to 263 years in prison and will serve the terms consecutively. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool)

Gayland Gieger, the assistant district attorney who successfully prosecuted former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw for multiple counts of rape, is running to succeed David Prater as Oklahoma County’s district attorney. He has been an assistant district attorney in Oklahoma County for 22 years.

KFOR called the District Attorney’s Office for a comment Wednesday evening, but could not reach anyone.