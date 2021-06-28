3 injured, 1 critically, in Midtown OKC shooting over the weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Witnesses describe hearing six gunshots during a shooting outside a Midtown bar over the weekend that injured three people, and left one of them in critical condition.

“I think the scariest part was not knowing where the shots were coming from,” Adam Graham, Vice Mayor of the Village, told News 4.

Graham told News 4 he was enjoying the end of a night out in Midtown with friends at Fassler Hall early Sunday morning when things took a scary turn.

“My friend grabbed me, pushed me under the table and said those are gunshots and that’s after we had heard about six, I believe,” Graham said.

Graham and his friends then ran out of the bar and down the street.

“There was a young man that looked about my age that had been hit. I don’t know if he got hurt running or, I don’t know what happened but he at that point turned around and went back to the hospital,” he said.

According to police, it happened outside the building and three people were hit by the bullets. One of them was critically hurt and is now recovering in the ICU after having surgery.

He is expected to survive.

“These three men were all together and they were at one of the bars there in Midtown when they decided to leave and for whatever reason, had some sort of exchange of words with another group of men who were there. This turned into a physical altercation and at some point, somebody from the other group produced a pistol and opened fire on them, hitting all three of the victims,” M.Sgt. Gary Knight with OCPD said.

Police are still trying to identify the shooter. No arrests have been made.

Another person who was out in the area at the time wrote on twitter, “having to hide under a table last night definitely has me shook.”

Someone else wrote, “I don’t remember much bur running to get safe & low.”

“The first thing I thought was, why is somebody near a bar with a gun,” said Graham. “I don’t know when I’m going to be able to go back just scary to think about it.”

If you have information that could help lead to an arrest, call the OKCPD Crime Stoppers line at (405)-235-7300.