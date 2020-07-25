3 injured in Midwest City shooting

Three people were injured in a shooting in Midwest City on Friday night.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three people were injured in a shooting in Midwest City on Friday night.

Midwest City Police Department officers were called to NE 10th and Christine.

Police Chief Brandon Clabes told KFOR on Saturday that three people were injured Friday night.

Clabes said all three injuries were non-life-threatening.

Witnesses, who spoke with KFOR at the scene Friday night, described the shooting as a drive-by.

Witnesses also said they heard several rounds fired.

Clabes did not release any further details about the victims or any information about possible suspects.

