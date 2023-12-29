OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three juveniles have been taken into custody after a short chase led to a crash Friday morning.

According to Oklahoma City Police, officers began following a stolen vehicle in the area of SW 29th and Walker around 7:45 a.m. on Friday. After following the car for a while, it pulled into a gas station where police followed.

Officers then attempted to make contact with the individuals in the car, that’s when they took off and the chase began.

Image KFOR.

According to Sergeant Brad Gilmore with OKCPD, the chase lasted about ten minutes at relatively slow speeds through a nearby neighborhood. Near SW 24th and Virginia, the car failed to make turn and struck a mailbox.

“The car was occupied by three male juveniles, they were taken into custody,” said Sgt. Gilmore. “Fortunately no one was injured.”

The charges have yet to be determined as the investigation continues.

No more information is available at this time.