3 killed in crash near Lake Thunderbird

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say three people are dead after a fatal wreck near Lake Thunderbird early Monday morning.
Around 1 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash near N.E. 180th and Tecumseh.
Investigators say a vehicle left the roadway and crashed in the area.
Sadly, three people were killed in the accident.
So far, the cause of the crash is under investigation.
