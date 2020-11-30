3 killed in crash near Lake Thunderbird

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say three people are dead after a fatal wreck near Lake Thunderbird early Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash near N.E. 180th and Tecumseh.

Investigators say a vehicle left the roadway and crashed in the area.

Sadly, three people were killed in the accident.

So far, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

