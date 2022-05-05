EARLSBORO, Okla. (KFOR) – A tornado ripped through Earlsboro Wednesday night, destroying a family’s home and construction business.

“It was just one heck of a deal, I’ll tell you that,” said Bradley Goad. “I said all my prayers right there and was just hoping the good Lord didn’t take me right in there.”

Earlsboro tornado damage. Photo from KFOR.

Goad’s prayers were answered, as he and his two friends miraculously survived the twister, taking cover in what used to be his family’s construction business, Goad and Son’s.

“I got hit in the face with the door at 50 miles an hour. I mean, it was just flying right there,” said Goad. “Then I went about four feet, five feet up in the air and then about 20 feet back into my truck.”

Goad’s friend, Wayne Hardin added, “The high winds hit the main garage door that goes up and down… the doors slammed into [my buddy] and knocked him about 30 to 40 feet inside the middle of the shop.”

Earlsboro tornado damage. Photo from KFOR.

Somehow, the trio made it out with only minor injuries.

The business, however, was destroyed. Goad told KFOR “barely anything” is salvageable. He said the devastation is hard to stomach.

“That’s our whole operation out there. It’s all gone,” said Goad. “All the tools and ranches, even our hard dollar and electric tools and all that stuff.”

The tornado wrecked through most of the Goad’s 77-acre property, where the family has called home for 12 years.

Earlsboro tornado damage. Photo from KFOR.

But, they’re vowing to rebuild and, per the Oklahoma standard, they won’t be building alone.

“It was just a total mess right now and we’re going to go see them here in a little bit and see what they need and see if they need any help or anything,” said Stacey Barton, the Earlsboro Elementary School Principal. “It’s a real tiny knit community and we’ll bounce back from this.”