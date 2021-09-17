3 men who saved 2 boys from fiery crash near Perry, Okla., honored at local rodeo

PERRY, Okla. (KFOR) – Three men helped the lives of two teenage boys Tuesday when they helped pull them from a fiery crash. They were honored at a local rodeo in Perry, Okla., Friday night.

The young 14 year old and 16 year old boys are lucky to be alive after the single-car accident. Three people ended up stopping and saving their lives.

“I really appreciate those guys for saving me and brother,” Sam Ross said in tears. The 14-year-old boy was in the passenger seat during the wreck.

The statement was a moment of happiness and thankfulness from Ross just three days after the horrific wreck near Perry, a wreck that almost took he and his brother’s lives.

“I think I heard fire and flames and I thought I was dead, I thought he was dead,” Ross said.

Ross and Carson.

His 16-year-old brother Carson was behind the wheel when they were on the way home from school. Ross told him he was going to take a nap.

“I woke up to a crash and I heard him like, yelling a little bit,” Ross said.

Ross said as they crashed he hit his head and passed out. Eventually, he woke back up.

The scene of the crash.

“I remember just like, in pain, I was just in pain; my brother was in pain and he was screaming and I was screaming,” Ross said.

“You see the dirt and the smoke coming up ahead of you and your instinct tells you to hit the brake and see what’s going on,” said Jordan Billingsley, one of three people that helped Ross and his brother. “And then immediately see that someone needs help, that’s when I took action.”

Billingsley stepped up to help the two boys in a massive time of need. The aftermath can be seen in the photos below. The car was standing on all four wheels, but caught fire.

“You could see smoke coming from underneath the hood,” Billingsley said. “We knew we had to do something.”

Two of the guys with Billingsley got Ross’s brother, Carson, out of the driver’s seat by cutting his seatbelt. Billingsley proceeded to call 911.

The scene of the crash from a distance.

“After I did that, I walked around to the passenger side of the car and that’s when I saw the passenger laying there beside the car,” Billingsley said.

The kid laying there was Ross and he was beaten up and bleeding. Billingsley went to him and pulled him away from the burning car.

“We were all able to get them away from the burning vehicle at least and get them back into safe distance,” Billingsley said.

“I just want to tell them thank you,” Ross said in tears.

After some time in the hospital, both boys would get the chance to meet the men that saved their lives at a local rodeo in Perry. The scene was very emotional. All of them remembered a day that could have ended much worse.

“I’m still glad that I have a family and my cousins and all that because without them I wouldn’t be here, without my brother I wouldn’t be here,” Ross said.

“I don’t feel like I did anything special,” Billingsley said. “That’s what anybody in Noble County would have done.”

It’s currently unclear how the wreck happened. Both boys suffered bad leg injuries and were pretty cut up. Ross said they are feeling better after some time for recovery.