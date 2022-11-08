GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for three people in a lake near Guthrie on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say there were three people missing after an air boat overturned in Country Club Lake.

According to officials, strong winds may have contributed to the incident. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is using Sonar to locate the individuals.

According to Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow, they have recovered what they believe to be two bodies and the boat.

Harlow says they are continuing to search for the third person.

According to OHP, if it gets too dark before finding the third person, crews will be forced to stop searching as it would be too dangerous.

This is a developing story.