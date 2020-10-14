3-month-old puppy joins Moore Police Department as therapy dog

Leo with Moore Police Department

Credit: Moore Police Department

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say they hope a new addition to a local police department will help the wellbeing of the community.

The Moore Police Department says Leo, a 3-month-old Schnauzer-Poodle mix, has joined the agency as a therapy dog.

“It is our desire to not only look after the physical wellbeing of our community and organization but also everyone’s MENTAL wellbeing. Historically, our Community has been no stranger to trauma and hardships; be they weather-related or man-made,” the department said.

In addition to helping the community, Leo will also serve as a therapy dog for officers who are often subjected to situations that leave psychological scars.

In 2019, twice as many police officers were lost to suicide than on-duty deaths. A study of officers in North Texas revealed 26% of officers were experiencing symptoms such as depression, anxiety and/or PTS.

graphic of the Red Cross

