GRANT COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A plane crashed in Grant County, Okla., Thursday, killing three people from Nebraska.

William Lauber, 59, and 58-year-old Christine Lauber, both of Milford, Neb., and 21-year-old Ragan Lauber of Lincoln, Neb., all died at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The Laubers were flying in a 1967 Piper PA-30 fixed wing, multi-engine plane.

The plane was seen falling from the sky in an uncontrolled manner at approximately 4:30 p.m.

It hit the ground, crashing on County Road 870, north of the Coal Road and County Road 870 intersection, nine miles southwest of Pond Creek, Okla., in Grant County, according to OHP officials.

Pond Creek firefighters freed each victim’s body from the wreckage.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

OHP officials described the weather at the time of the crash as cloudy.