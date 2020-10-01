3 now-former Ponca City wrestling coaches face sexual misconduct charges involving female students

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation at Ponca City High School has been cracked wide open with the now-former head wrestling coach, an assistant coach and a volunteer coach all facing a slew of charges including rape, harassment and placing a child for prostitution.

According to Ponca City Police Department officials, the victims are current and former students who were “Matmaids” – female students who help the wrestling team.

Police say in early September a high school graduate wrote on social media, “Head coach Jared Wynn waits until his students are 18 to ask for nudes.”

The tip reached the School Resources Officer, who eventually passed the information along to detectives at the Police Department.

“It’s just alarming,” said Capt. Randy Tyner with the Police Department.

Police say Wynn requested “explicit photos” from multiple girls on the app SnapChat.

“If there happens to be a high school senior who’s 18, she cannot have a consensual relationship with an employee or a coach,” Tyner said.

Also, Wynn is accused of serving alcohol to people under the age of 21 while hosting house parties.

“Leadership means something or lack thereof,” Tyner said.

The wrestling team’s assistant coach, 21-year-old Dylan Schickram, allegedly invited a female student to his hotel room at an away wrestling tournament, and then the relationship turned into “the two eventually having sex in his truck.”

According to police, Schickram “resigned back when the investigation first started.”

Twenty-three-year-old volunteer coach Justice Circle is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old.

“It just turns your stomach a little bit,” Tyner said.

Ponca City Schools sent KFOR the following statement:

“Ponca City Public School District was made aware of submission of an arrest warrant of one of its employees, a former employee, and a former volunteer. Immediate and appropriate action was taken by the school district. The District fully cooperated with the Ponca City Police Department throughout the investigation. The District always works to ensure state and local laws and board policies are followed, and if violations are found, they are quickly addressed.” Ponca City School District

Ponca City School District officials told police they did investigate previous accusations, but said there were no grounds to believe the original complaint, so they didn’t involve police.

An arrest warrant has been issued for all three men. Police tell KFOR that Wynn did turn himself in Wednesday night and the other two coaches are expected to do the same Thursday.

