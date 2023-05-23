OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OG&E has recognized three high school seniors as its 2023 OGE Positive Energy Scholars.

Officials say each scholarship recipient will receive a total of $60,000 in scholarship funds over four years to cover tuition, books, fees and on-campus room and board.

The scholars are Blaine Granger, of Piedmont High School; Jorge Merino, of Southeast High School; and Emma Smith, of Southside High School.

“Congratulations to Blaine, Jorge and Emma, the 2023 OGE Positive Energy Scholars,” said Sean Trauschke, OGE Energy Corp. Chairman, President and CEO. “These three students represent the next generation of leaders, and it is an honor to present them with this meaningful, empowering scholarship that opens doors of opportunity and prepares them to enter the workforce.”

Each scholar was surprised at his or her high school with a parade of fellow students, family members and signs.

“When we invest in local students, we are investing in the future well-being of our state,” said Alba Weaver, OG&E Senior Manager of Local and Community Affairs. “Providing financial assistance to well-deserving students opens doors of opportunities that might otherwise remain closed. This impactful initiative is one of many ways that OG&E energizes education in the communities it serves.”

The scholars were selected from a pool of more than 200 applicants.

Granger and Merino will attend the University of Oklahoma while Smith will attend the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.