3 pedestrians taken to hospital after struck from behind by hit-and-run driver in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three pedestrians are in the hospital after a hit-and-run driver struck them from behind on Thursday night.

Oklahoma City police and paramedics were called to Melrose Lane and North Rockwell Avenue.

Authorities told KFOR that a white car struck the three pedestrians from behind and then took off.

All three were transported to a hospital.

Authorities described two of the victims as stable with facial lacerations and the other as unconscious.

No further details were provided on the suspect’s vehicle.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspect, please immediately call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000.