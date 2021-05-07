3 people dead, 1 teenager critically injured following fiery crash in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Three people died and a teenager was critically injured in a fiery crash involving two vehicles on Friday in Pottawatomie County.

James Chadwick Cravens, 55, of Shawnee, and two unknown males died in the crash that occurred at approximately 6:05 a.m. on U.S. 177, just north of Turkey Hill Road, approximately five miles north of Asher, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Cravens was driving a 2010 Honda Odyssey south on U.S. 177 and an unknown male was driving a Nissan north on 177, when the Nissan went left of center and struck the Honda head-on, according to the news release.

The Honda rotated upon impact and came to rest in the roadway. The Nissan rotated a half time, came to rest on its roof in a ditch and ignited in flames, the news release states.

The driver of the Nissan and his passenger both died. Their identities have not yet been determined.

A 16-year-old Shawnee male and a 54-year-old Shawnee woman, both passengers in the Honda, were both flown to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. The 16-year-old is listed in critical condition. The 54-year-old is listed as stable, according to the news release.

