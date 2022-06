OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three people escaped a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City late Friday night.

The blaze ignited around 11:30 p.m. in The Greens subdivision, near Lake Hefner Parkway and the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

A house caught on fire in NW Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

Three people inside the home heard popping noises, smelled smoke and ran outside to safety.

Firefighters rescued their dog and extinguished the flames.

Fire officials have not yet determined what started the fire.