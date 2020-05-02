3 people in poor condition after vehicle racing crash caused by DUI just outside Stillwater

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Three people are in poor condition at an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash near Stillwater that was caused by two drivers racing while under the influence of an intoxicant, authorities say.

Damian Jauregui, 22, Deonerea Silvester, 20, and K’launi McClure, 20, all of Stillwater, were all admitted into the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in poor condition on Saturday, according to two Oklahoma Highway Patrol news releases.

Jauregui was racing his 2014 Chevy Malibu against a 2007 Dodge Caliber driven by 19-year-old Andrew Jenkins of Perkins, Okla., at approximately 3:26 a.m. on Airport Road, one mile east of Stillwater, according to the news releases.

The crash occurred after neither driver stopped at the intersection of Airport Road and Fairground Road, the news releases state.

Both the Malibu, in which Silvester was a passenger, and the Caliber, in which McClure and 23-year-old Jacob Tollette of Ponca City, Okla., were passengers, went off the right side of the road, hit a fence, went airborne and crossed a creek.

Both vehicles then struck an embankment. The Malibu rolled two and a half times before coming to rest on its driver’s side, pinning both Jauregui and Silvester. The Caliber rolled one and a half times before coming to rest on its front bumper in the creek, pinning an unspecified passenger, according to the news releases.

Members of the Payne County Sheriff’s Office and Stillwater Fire Department freed Jauregui, Silvester and the pinned Caliber passenger from the vehicles, the news releases state.

Jauregui, Silvester and McClure were all flown by Air Evac to OU Medical Center.

Jenkins and Tollette were both transported to Stillwater Medical Center, where they were both admitted in good condition. Both suffered multiple injuries, the news release states.

Highway Patrol listed the condition of both drivers and the cause of the crash as DUI, according to the news releases.

The weather at the time of the crash was described as clear. All vehicle occupants were wearing seatbelts, the news releases state.