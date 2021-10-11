3 people taken to hospital after car crashes into Oklahoma pond

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Sunday’s severe storms moved through the state, thunderstorms dropped several inches of rain on certain parts of the metro.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a possible water rescue near N.E. 23rd and Sooner Rd.

Initial reports indicated that a car drove into a body of water.

Investigators say there was a crash at N.E. 23rd and Sooner, but one of the cars involved continued north and crashed into a pond.

Officials say two people were able to escape through a sunroof, but a third person was trapped in the backseat of the car.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department’s dive team was able to reach the vehicle, which was about 30 feet from shore and in 20 to 30 feet of water.

Crews pulled the victim from the vehicle and immediately began performing CPR.

All three people were rushed to a local hospital, but there’s no word on their current conditions.