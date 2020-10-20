3 suspects facing multiple charges in deer poaching case

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Three people have been charged in a poaching case in Major County.

Last week, Oklahoma game wardens began investigating a case where a deer had been illegally poached and disposed of near Fairview.

Following an investigation and tips by the public, the case is now closed.

Authorities say they caught the three suspects and seized evidence, including a suppressed rifle and several pounds of summer sausage.

Officials say the three suspects are facing 11 charges in Major County.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter