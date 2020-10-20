3 suspects facing multiple charges in deer poaching case

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Three people have been charged in a poaching case in Major County.

Last week, Oklahoma game wardens began investigating a case where a deer had been illegally poached and disposed of near Fairview.

Following an investigation and tips by the public, the case is now closed.

Authorities say they caught the three suspects and seized evidence, including a suppressed rifle and several pounds of summer sausage.

Officials say the three suspects are facing 11 charges in Major County.

