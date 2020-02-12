3 suspects on the run following Edmond home invasion

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for three people following a violent home invasion in Edmond.

Just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a home near Ayers and North Blvd. in Edmond following a reported home invasion.

According to the police report, the victim told officers that he was asleep when three men broke through his front door and covered his head with a pillow. As he began to struggle, he said one the men told him, “Don’t move or I will f****** kill you.”

The victim said he continued to struggle and was hit on the right side of his face with a gun.

The report states that the suspects got away with $80 in cash.

The victim “had significant swelling beneath his right eye. He was bleeding from several places on his face and also had some swelling on his right wrist,” the report states.

If you have any information, call Edmond police.