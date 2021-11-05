3 teen murder suspects plead not guilty in shooting death of 18 year old in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three teenage homicide suspects pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Oklahoma City in April.

Eighteen-year-old Christopher Ortega, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male all pleaded not guilty in Oklahoma County District Court to the deadly shooting of Victor Reyes.

Ortega and the 17 year old waived their preliminary hearing on Friday.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting near SW 29th and Independence at around 5 p.m. on April 18.

Officers learned that Reyes was shot in the 3600 block of SW 22nd after a verbal altercation between him and a 15 year old.

Reyes was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The 15 year old, now 16, was the first suspect arrested.