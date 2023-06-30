MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Three teens have been arrested on several charges, including murder, after a drive-by shooting in Moore killed a 16-year-old and injured several others.

According to District Attorney Greg Mashburn’s office, a 15-year-old female, 17-year-old Martinez Johnson and 19-year-old Jarelle Johnson are each facing one count of Murder in the First Degree and three counts of Shooting with Intent to Kill. Martinez Johnson faces an additional charge of Possession of a Firearm After Delinquent Adjudication.

Court documents say Martinez Johnson drove his 15-year-old girlfriend and Jarelle Johnson from Oklahoma City to Moore around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, June 25, so the 15-year-old could fight another female.

According to an affidavit, Jarelle told police Martinez brought a gun and gave him one as well in order to protect the girl.

When they arrived, Jarelle and Martinez say they saw several people standing on the side of the roadway and one of them looked like they had a gun.

“He stated he never saw a gun, just that the subject was moving like they had one, so he began firing,” the affidavits say of both teens.

A 16-year-old male died the next evening from gunshot wounds to the head, torso, limbs and groin.

An 18-year-old was shot 7 times in the lower extremities and another juvenile of unknown age was shot in the chin.

The female believed to be person the 15-year-old was supposed to fight was not shot, but did receive “scratches and scrapes from escaping the gunfire.”

Martinez then said they drove to Lake Hefner, where he disposed of the guns in the water, according to the affidavit.

Jarelle Johnson will be arraigned Friday at 1:30 p.m. and the two minors will be arraigned at 3:30 p.m., Mashburn’s office says.