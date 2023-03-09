SAPULPA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a crash near Sapulpa that killed three teenagers and critically injured another Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the scene near 161st W Ave. and 101st St. S at approximately 3:40 p.m. Wednesday where they found a wrecked 2013 Ford Focus.

According to the incident report, the 16-year-old male driver was pinned for an unknown amount of time before being taken to St. John Hospital in Tulsa for head and trunk injuries.

Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl were ejected from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say it is unknown at this time if any of the teens were wearing seatbelts.

The cause of the crash is also under investigation.