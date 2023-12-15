WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Woodward authorities say three men have been arrested for physical or sexual abuse of children in separate incidents at a daycare, middle school and high school.

The Woodward Police Department confirmed Tyler Kniest, an employee at an after-school program and daycare called Boomer Kids Club, was arrested at his residence Tuesday, Dec. 12, for sexual abuse of a 4-year-old child after receiving a report from the daycare owner.

Tyler Kniest. Image courtesy Woodward County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, the incident was recorded on security camera and Kniest confessed to his mother, who also works at the center.

According to Woodward Police Capt. Darren Navratil, the incident is still under investigation and there is a possibility of other victims.

Price is currently charged and in Woodward County District Court and remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.

If you believe your child is also a victim, contact the Woodward Police Department at 580-254-8518 and make a report immediately.

Diago Hernandez, who was an assistant wrestling coach with Woodward Public Schools, was charged with lewd molestation on Dec. 8 after a middle school student reported being inappropriately touched and groped by Hernandez in November.

Diago Hernandez. Image courtesy Woodward County Sheriff’s Office.

Hernandez is currently released on a $35,000 bond and is required to have no contact with the victim.

He is expected back in court Jan. 16.

Ty Albers, a former paraprofessional at Woodward High School, was charged with child abuse after allegedly striking a non-verbal special needs student on Dec. 1.

Ty Albers. Image courtesy Woodward County Sheriff’s Office.

Albers’ bond is set at $50,000 and is required to not have contact with any minor children that are not his own.

He is also expected back in court Jan. 16.