3-year-old child dies following accidental shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A 3-year-old child is dead after police believe they accidentally shot themself at a home in northeast Oklahoma City.

It happened at a home near NE 29th and MLK Thursday afternoon.

“We shouldn’t have this type of activity going on,” a neighbor told News 4.

“Did the kid make it?” Another neighbor asked.

Those neighbors later learned a 3-year-old child had died following what Oklahoma City police believe was a horrible accident.

“Statements from witnesses lead us to believe that this might have been an accidental where a gun was found inside the house and they were playing with the gun,” Capt. Rod Strecker said.

Strecker said the child was shot in the torso area and was rushed to the hospital, dying about an hour later.

“If were talking about a young child, that’s pretty severe,” Strecker said.

Investigators spent the afternoon interviewing family members who were inside the home at the time of the shooting. Police told News 4 some of those witnesses are children.

“We’re trying to confirm how somebody would have gotten ahold of the gun to be playing with it,” said Strecker. “Keep your guns inaccessible to young folks, keep them locked up and keep security devices on them.”

The child has not yet been identified.

Police have not confirmed whether the child’s parents were home at the time of the shooting.