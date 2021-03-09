3-year-old child dies after struck by pickup pulling horse trailer near Stillwater

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A three-year-old boy died near Stillwater after he was hit by a pickup dragging a horse trailer on Tuesday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the 7800 block of East 80th Street, four miles south and six miles east of Stillwater, according to a Highway Patrol news release.

A 30-year-old man was backing up a 2013 Ram 3500, with a two-horse trailer attached, at approximately 12:18 p.m., when he struck the three year old, whom he did not see, according to the news release.

The child died at the scene from head and internal torso injuries, the news release states.

Inattention was the cause the fatal incident, according to the news release.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter