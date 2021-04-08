UPDATE: 3-year-old child dies after accidental shooting, Oklahoma City police official confirms

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Image of a shooting scene

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a shooting where a three-year-old child was shot.

UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): The child who was accidentally shot near NE 29th and Martin Luther King Avenue has died.

A Oklahoma City Police Department official confirmed the child’s death.

The child was accidentally shot while children were playing with a gun at a residence.

UPDATE: The shooting of a three-year-old in Oklahoma City was accidental, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department captain.

Capt. Ron Strecker with OKCPD told KFOR that children were playing with a gun at a residence near NE 29th and Martin Luther King Avenue on Thursday afternoon, when the gun accidentally fired.

A three-year-old child was shot in the torso.

Information has not been provided on the child’s condition. An ambulance was called to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Oklahoma law enforcement agencies listed at www.projectchildsafe.org/safety_kit_site/?safety_kit_state=oklahoma provide free gun locks that prevent accidental shootings from occurring.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A three-year-old child was shot in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials are at a residence near NE 29th and Martin Luther King Avenue.

Police arrived and called EMSA to the scene regarding a “pediatric shooting.”

Officials confirmed to KFOR that a three-year-old child was shot.

Image of a shooting scene
The residential area near NE 29th and Martin Luther King Avenue where a three-year-old child was shot.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report