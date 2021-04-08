UPDATE: 3-year-old child dies after accidental shooting, Oklahoma City police official confirms

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a shooting where a three-year-old child was shot.

UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): The child who was accidentally shot near NE 29th and Martin Luther King Avenue has died.

A Oklahoma City Police Department official confirmed the child’s death.

The child was accidentally shot while children were playing with a gun at a residence.

UPDATE: The shooting of a three-year-old in Oklahoma City was accidental, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department captain.

Capt. Ron Strecker with OKCPD told KFOR that children were playing with a gun at a residence near NE 29th and Martin Luther King Avenue on Thursday afternoon, when the gun accidentally fired.

A three-year-old child was shot in the torso.

Information has not been provided on the child’s condition. An ambulance was called to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Oklahoma law enforcement agencies listed at www.projectchildsafe.org/safety_kit_site/?safety_kit_state=oklahoma provide free gun locks that prevent accidental shootings from occurring.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A three-year-old child was shot in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials are at a residence near NE 29th and Martin Luther King Avenue.

Police arrived and called EMSA to the scene regarding a “pediatric shooting.”

Officials confirmed to KFOR that a three-year-old child was shot.

The residential area near NE 29th and Martin Luther King Avenue where a three-year-old child was shot.

No further details were provided.

