OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 3-year-old who has been defying the odds is set to be honored later this week.

Casen Hazlewood was born on May 6, 2019 at just 26 weeks gestation.

“Casen and his identical twin brother, Hudson, had issues from the very beginning. They were diagnosed early on with what’s called twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, where one of the babies gets more blood and nutrients than the other. In our case, Hudson was the dominant twin leaving Casen malnourished,” said Kari Hazlewood, Casen’s mother.

When the twins were born, they both weighed barely over a pound. However, Casen was noticeably smaller and more compromised than his brother.

“Casen is a fighter. He has been battling something since before he was ever born,” said Kari. “He may be tiny but he’s as tough as they come.”

Sadly, Hudson developed an infection and passed away 12 days after he was born.

Casen came down with the same infection but survived.

In all, he spent the first 154 days of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Casen will be honored during the second INTEGRIS Health “Home Run For Life” of the 2022 OKC Dodgers baseball season on May 27 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

“Home Run For Life” recognizes individuals in the community who have overcome a significant medical event with the help of their families, physicians, and health care professionals.

To symbolize the end of their battle, honorees take a home run ‘lap’ around the bases during an in-game ceremony.

Fortunately, doctors are hopeful that Casen will outgrow his frequent hospital visits.