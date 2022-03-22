COLLINSVILLE, Okla. (KFOR/KJRH) – An Oklahoma family is dealing with the unthinkable after a fire near Collinsville.

Around 6 a.m. on Sunday, fire crews were called to a blaze at the Horsepen mobile home park. Dispatchers learned that a 3-year-old was possibly trapped inside the burning building.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they realized the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews attacked the fire as much as possible and were able to make their way inside. Sadly, the child was already deceased.

Two adults and a teenager were able to make it out of the home. However, one of the adults is being treated for burns.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation. However, authorities believe the fire started in the kitchen of the home.