3-year-old Oklahoma girl recovering after being diagnosed with COVID-19

Aurora in the hospital, receiving treatment for COVID-19 and pneumonia.

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A 3-year-old Oklahoma girl who was fighting to breathe after being diagnosed with COVID-19 is on the mend.

“When you see a three-year-old struggling to breathe, there’s got to be something in your heart that tells you ‘what can I do to help?’” said Amelia Cannon, a registered nurse and mother to 3-year-old Aurora.

Cannon told KFOR that she feels regret and guilt after her toddler contracted COVID-19. The fully vaccinated mom says she exposed her daughter to the virus after catching it from one of her patients.

“I have to take care of them, and then I am exposing myself, and that’s how, in turn, I brought it to my daughter,” said Cannon. “Because maybe if they would’ve received a vaccine, they could’ve stayed home. They didn’t have to get treatment in the hospital, and I wouldn’t have that exposure, and I wouldn’t have brought it home to my daughter.”

Aurora has been fighting COVID-19 and pneumonia.

“It’s tough seeing what I’ve seen for the past 18 months and then watching my daughter go through it and seeing her get worse,” said Cannon.

Fortunately, Aurora has been making strides in the hospital.

Cannon says that Aurora has slowly been moved off of oxygen and was moved to a regular hospital room this past weekend.

At this point, Cannon says Aurora is close to being released from the hospital.