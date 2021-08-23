3-year-old Oklahoma girl recovering after being diagnosed with COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Aurora in the hospital, receiving treatment for COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Aurora in the hospital, receiving treatment for COVID-19 and pneumonia.

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A 3-year-old Oklahoma girl who was fighting to breathe after being diagnosed with COVID-19 is on the mend.

“When you see a three-year-old struggling to breathe, there’s got to be something in your heart that tells you ‘what can I do to help?’” said Amelia Cannon, a registered nurse and mother to 3-year-old Aurora.

Cannon told KFOR that she feels regret and guilt after her toddler contracted COVID-19. The fully vaccinated mom says she exposed her daughter to the virus after catching it from one of her patients.

“I have to take care of them, and then I am exposing myself, and that’s how, in turn, I brought it to my daughter,” said Cannon. “Because maybe if they would’ve received a vaccine, they could’ve stayed home. They didn’t have to get treatment in the hospital, and I wouldn’t have that exposure, and I wouldn’t have brought it home to my daughter.”

Aurora has been fighting COVID-19 and pneumonia.

“It’s tough seeing what I’ve seen for the past 18 months and then watching my daughter go through it and seeing her get worse,” said Cannon.

Fortunately, Aurora has been making strides in the hospital.

Cannon says that Aurora has slowly been moved off of oxygen and was moved to a regular hospital room this past weekend.

At this point, Cannon says Aurora is close to being released from the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Trending

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter