3-year-old’s quarantine birthday made special thanks to Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Celebrating a birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic can be hard due to social distancing guidelines.

But for one three-year-old in Tulsa, his birthday was nothing short of special.

Thanks to Tulsa police, the boy was able to celebrate his birthday – all while staying safe at home and at a safe distance.

In a video shared by the department, one by one, Tulsa police offers drive by the little boy’s house with flashing lights on, telling him happy birthday.

Some officers in the line even gave the boy a stuffed animal and a police badge sticker!