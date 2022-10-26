OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- An early morning drive-by shooting in a NE Oklahoma City neighborhood has left some residents feeling uneasy and fearful.

According to a police report, there was a drive-by shooting at approximately 2 a.m.

Officials were then called to an assault with a deadly weapon case on Happy Lane shortly after 3 a.m.

Two adults were sleeping in the living room and one adult plus two small children were sleeping in a bedroom at the time of the shooting.

Officers recovered 9MM casings x38, .40MM casings x15, .45MM casings x5 from outside the home and three rounds were found inside the home.

“There were multiple bullet holes in the south and west exterior of the home. The front bedroom window was shot out. Another round went through the back of the home and struck the kitchen counter. The third round was found in the back bedroom of the home,” the police report revealed.

There was also a pill bottle with 98 pills near the shell casings.

The police report states there is gang activity suspected to be affiliated with this crime.

No one was injured during this incident.

News 4 attempted to check on the homeowner, but were waved away and threatening statements were made.

A nearby neighbor, Ernest Lee Sanders did talk with KFOR though in which he was surprised to hear of a drive-by shooting about five doors down from him.

Neither Sanders or the other nearby neighbors who spoke with KFOR said they heard or saw the shooting.

Sanders described his neighborhood as pleasant and typically quiet.

“We got a lot of kids running around and we don’t need all that shooting,” said Sanders. “I hope we hear no more of it.”

He said hearing about the shooting bothers him because as a community they try to protect their kids.

“What would our kids learn?,” asked Sanders.

Sanders is calling on local police to help and provide more protection to his community, especially after this shooting.

Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police told KFOR, “We have never ceased to patrol that area. It receives as much attention as anywhere else in the city.”

The suspect has not been apprehended, but OKCPD is actively investigating.

According to the police report, there were two homes with video camera facing the street towards the victim’s house.

The police report also stated the victim has requested to press charges.

So far, there is no description of the suspect nor the suspect’s vehicle.

OKCPD encourages anyone with information to call Crimestoppers immediately.