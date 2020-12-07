300 children still need to be adopted from Angel Tree in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Salvation Army is asking Oklahomans to help spread a little Christmas cheer in a time when so many are struggling.

Officials say they are still in need of the community’s help to ensure no child or senior citizen is forgotten this Christmas.

So far, over 300 children have not been adopted off the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree at Sooner Mall in Norman.

“We are seeking the community’s help to rescue Christmas for families in need this holiday season,” said Major Rhonda Walters, corps officer for The Salvation Army of Cleveland County. “We would ask that individuals please visit the Angel Tree at Sooner Mall and adopt an Angel or two to help make Christmas brighter for so many who need it. I pray everyone helps us get the word out about this great need and rallies behind this very important program.”

Individuals are encouraged to stop by the Angel Tree at Sooner Mall in Norman by Dec. 17 to adopt an angel from the tree.

The Angel Tree families in Cleveland County will begin receiving their gifts the week of Dec. 21.

LATEST STORIES: