OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City leaders say canine flu is currently wreaking havoc at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter.

Lab results confirm that canine influenza is the cause of the respiratory infection that forced the closure of the shelter on June 3.

It’s the same infection that shut the shelter down from March 29 through May 15.

Currently, officials say 300 dogs have canine flu symptoms. Fortunately, no dogs have died from the infection.

The shelter has a population of approximately 400 dogs.

The veterinary team is developing a plan to move forward.

At this point, the shelter is expected to stay closed for at least 30 days to keep the infection from spreading.

Canine flu is an infectious respiratory disease caused by an influenza A virus, similar to the viral strains that humans get.

People who adopted dogs from the shelter last week should monitor their dogs for upper respiratory-type symptoms like cough and runny nose.

Residents who are looking for lost pets can visit the city’s website. Pets that are at the shelter can be reclaimed by their owners.