3,000 pound bronze state seal installed at Oklahoma Capitol as part of multimillion dollar renovation project

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A big step was taken at the Oklahoma State Capitol this week as the multimillion dollar renovation project continues.

“Everyone is really excited at the State Capitol,” said Bonnie Campo of the Oklahoma State Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

Officials are excited as a 3,000 pound bronze state seal is installed.

“We are now a part of history. We are seeing the state seal go in on the ground floor for the first time ever,” said Campo.

The 14 foot diameter seal was cast in Norman. It had to be taken in through the west entrance in pieces earlier this week. Previously, there had been a seal on the ground of the first floor, but now…

“Visitors are going to be able to come to the rotunda, look straight down and see this beautiful bronze state seal,” said Campo.

The seal is the latest big step in a $280 million dollar remodel. Everything from offices and hallways to plumbing and electrical, all getting overhauled. The project officially began in 2015 and is on course to finish on budget and on schedule thanks in part to the pandemic.

“Because of COVID, we did see less visitors which meant people were able to get work done in different areas and the public has certainly allowed us to do that and keep the project on track,” said Campo.

Completion is set for spring 2022, and state officials can’t wait for Oklahomans to see the finished project.

“We want people to come see it. We want them to be proud of the State Capitol and it is really beautiful and the construction crews and everyone has worked so hard to make this happen,” said Campo.

That state seal is set to officially be unveiled the week of April 5th.

