OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahoma families have applied for the new private school tax credit program, but it turns out the majority of those applications are for households earning more than $150,000 a year.

As first reported by Oklahoma Voice, more than 30,000 applications have been filed so far.

The system offers between $5,000-$7,500 per child, depending on income, to offset the cost of private school tuition.

Lower income families making less than $150,000 are given priority and about 11,600 of those have been approved.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) says those approved applications account for $70 million in total credits, nearly half of the $150 million earmarked for the program.

📧 Have fresh headlines sent to your inbox! Subscribe to KFOR’s Morning Headline Newsletter →

According to the OTC, 45% of the current 30,000 applicants are families making less than $150,000.

The OTC does say those numbers will continue to change until the application period closes February 5.

To learn more or apply, visit the Parental Choice Tax Credit website.